Hubbard apologies, seeks early release from prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard apologized for his ethics conviction that he said hurt the state and his family as his attorney filed a request for early release after serving one year of a 28-month sentence.

In a Friday court filing, Hubbard’s attorney argued his sentence of over two years behind bars is out of line with punishments handed down to other officials.

In a letter to the judge, Hubbard apologized to the state for his conviction.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of violating the state ethics law, including using his public office for personal financial gain.

