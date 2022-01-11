Human Trafficking in Alabama: What you need to know

The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is sponsoring the eighth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11 to heighten awareness of the problem.

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (AHTTF) is sponsoring the eighth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11 to heighten awareness of the problem.

“End It Alabama” is a project of AHTTF that began in 2014 and includes several members across the state. Their website offers facts, tips, warning signs, and resources for victims, along with how to report possible trafficking situations.

Warning signs to look for listed on their site include a controlling partner, lying about their age or identity, having excess amounts of cash, having several hotel keys or even branding tattoos.

For Alabama, I-20, I-85, I-10, and I-65 are all major corridors for human trafficking, especially I-20 as it’s been identified as the “superhighway for human trafficking in the United States.” These interstates bring significant trafficking activity into Alabama.

Around two children per minute are trafficked into sexual exploitation. ENDITALABAMA.ORG

To garner support, mayors across the state have been asked to sign proclamations in observance of

National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January. So far, those who have declared January

2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month via proclamations are listed below:

Aliceville

Brundidge

Gadsden

Grove Hill

Monroeville

Orange Beach

Tarrant

Town of Hodges

Town of Ohatchee

Town of Pisgah

Town of South Vinemont

Town of Susan Moore

Athens, Huntsville and Madison will be signing proclamations later in the month.

Human trafficking is the 2nd largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to the illegal drug trade. ENDITALABAMA.ORG

Several cities and towns in Alabama have also been designated as “Trafficking Free Zones” (TFZ) as defined by the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking. TFZ is an initiative focused on reducing the demand for trafficked victims by providing organizational training, signing a pledge, enacting policy changes and publicly sharing the commitment to help end trafficking.

The below are Trafficking Free Zones in Alabama:

Lee County

Alexander City/Dadeville

Birmingham

Camp Hill

Center Point

Cullman

Gardendale

Homewood

Hoover

Irondale

Mountain Brook

Northport

Opelika

Oxford

Pinson

Trussville

Vestavia Hills

Pimps target the vulnerable, such as runaways, homeless youth, or children who have been abused or neglected. enditalabama.org

The entirety of Human Trafficking Awareness Month will be capped off by the 8th Annual Human Trafficking

Summit sponsored by the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (END IT ALABAMA). The one-day event is set to be held on February 4, 2022, at the Renaissance Hotel Montgomery.

For everything from red flags, how to be prepared, statistics, resources for victims, and how to help the movement, visit End It Alabama here. To get help or report a tip, call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BeFree (233733).