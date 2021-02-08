 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Hundreds of Tuscaloosa teachers receive Pfizer vaccine

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CBS 42)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of teachers got their Pfizer vaccinations from DCH Health System during the weekend. Nine hundred-eighty Tuscaloosa City and County teachers visited the Remote DCH test facility.

Billie Kennedy says she feels relieved to get her first dose of the vaccine. She is a 12th grade English teacher at Central High school.

“It is a big relief, here in Tuscaloosa we have been face-to-face since October,” Kennedy said. “And it puts us all at ease a bit to know are considered essential and we now have the protection of the vaccine.”

Kennedy will get her second vaccination in March. DCH Health system provided the vaccinations on Saturday and Sunday and also vaccinated one thousand more teachers on Monday. DCH spokesperson Andy North getting all teachers the vaccine is vital to help protect students.

“So we are really glad to get this into their arms as quickly as possible to help ensure that it will not spread any faster among them because its so important for them to continue their good work”.

DCH expects to vaccinate 5,000 people this week.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 50°

Tuesday

69° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 62% 69° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 55% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 69° 58°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 66% 61° 46°

Saturday

58° / 36°
Showers
Showers 41% 58° 36°

Sunday

48° / 28°
Few Showers
Few Showers 31% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
52°

52°

5 AM
Showers
47%
52°

51°

6 AM
Showers
53%
51°

51°

7 AM
Light Rain
62%
51°

52°

8 AM
Showers
55%
52°

53°

9 AM
Showers
46%
53°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
61°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
64°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
65°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
62°

60°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
57°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories