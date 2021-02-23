Huntsville Amphitheater set to open in 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s been a project that’s been in the works for several years. In fact, plans for an amphitheater in Huntsville date all the way back to a 2017 video put together by lead MidCity developer RCP Companies.

A design contract was passed in 2019, with the management contract following a few months later, and the construction go-ahead given in October 2020.

Now, the moment the Tennessee Valley has been waiting for – an official opening date for the new, outdoor venue.

Huntsville Venue Group, a partnership led locally by Ryan Murphy, and with other music industry powerhouses such as Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett, announced Tuesday the Huntsville Amphitheater will open in April 2022.

The amphitheater will seat approximately 8,000 people and won’t just be for music – there are plans to utilize it 365 days a year for daily community-building opportunities and small- and large-scale gatherings.

In addition, HVG also is in early discussions to bring a food village nearby, with local and regional chefs providing food and drink options not only to Amphitheater patrons, but to MidCity regulars and visitors alike.

For Lovett, it was all about going the extra mile in every detail.

“One of the biggest trends in the past 10 years has been an elevation of the quality and variety of food offerings, especially around music. We believe there is a huge amount of opportunity in the hospitality side of entertainment to deliver food and drinks of such excellence that they stand on their own two feet as an offering not simply as a way to “tide you over,” quench the thirst or satiate the hunger temporarily. We have to aspire for higher standards than that. One of the reasons that Huntsville is so appealing to me and the team is it feels like going the extra mile is in the DNA of this city and we intend to go the extra mile when it comes to not just the concert experience but the restaurants and bars that lay adjacent and that will serve customers year-round.” Ben Lovett, Venue Group Founder

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle added that the amphitheater will be an asset to enrich the city’s culture.

“More than an amphitheater, this facility will help us grow our music and culture economy. It will allow us to become a community of curators, where we can develop our own creative content that is unique to Huntsville that we can share globally. In addition to arts festivals, markets, and world-famous musicians, we’ll be able to incubate our own talent, showing that our next great entrepreneurs don’t all have to be in space and missile defense.” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

The amphitheater is hiring for jobs in construction, operations, marketing and public relations, box office, security, chefs, bartenders, parking attendants and ushers, and even overseeing the project’s greenery and sustainability efforts.

Anyone interested should send a resume and cover letter to jobs@huntsvilleamphitheater.com.