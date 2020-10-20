Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle’s wife dies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Eula Battle, wife of Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, has died.

Mayor Battle’s office made the announcement Tuesday morning. She was 65.

Eula Battle was born in Huntsville as Eula Sammons and graduated from Huntsville High School in 1973. She had a 31-year career as a schoolteacher, much of it with Madison County Schools. She also cofounded Free 2 Teach, a non-profit that supplies free school materials for local teachers.

In addition to Mayor Battle, she is survived by their son, Drew Battle and his wife, Lauren; grandsons, George and Benjamin; brothers, Dr. Robert Sammons, Dr. Calame Sammons, and Bill Sammons; a sister, Susan Sammons Sullins, and 12 nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Free 2 Teach or Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville. Laughlin Funeral Home is handling arrangements.