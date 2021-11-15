Huntsville Orion Amphitheater releases lineup for first concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With a nod to the legendary documentary “The Last Waltz” and a beautiful gesture of tribute to the Muscle Shoals legacy, Huntsville’s new Orion Amphitheater will debut a robust three-day lineup of Americana, blues, rock, and gospel music.

If you love live music, now is the time to clear your schedule for Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15, 2022.

The new 8000 seat amphitheater will welcome its debut of live music with “The First Waltz.”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will headline Friday, May 13 with Emmylou Harris, Waxahatchee, and John Paul White set to perform as well.

Brittany Howard will headline Saturday, May 14. Also performing on Saturday will be Drive-by Truckers, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and Mavis Staples.

Sunday, May 15 will feature a strong Huntsville influence with The Aeolians of Oakwood University leading the schedule that features Kelvin Wooten, Deqn Sue, Translee, and Huntsville Community Drumline.

The event is aptly named. “The First Waltz” refers to the beginning of the Orion Amphitheater’s tenure as a musical backdrop for north Alabama and beyond. It signifies the beginning of a history that is eagerly anticipated.

“The Last Waltz” documentary directed by Martin Scorsese detailed the last concert by The Band by the historic Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. That concert featured iconic musicians that ranged from Dylan to Clapton to Muddy Waters and Neil Young.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10:00 AM CT via theorionhuntsville.com. Multi-night ticket packages will be available.

The Orion Amphitheater is located at 701 Amphitheater Drive NW in the Mid-City development in Huntsville.