HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An investigation has been launched after the coroner confirmed that a man’s body was discovered near an apartment complex on Monday morning.

News 19 reached out to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) spokesperson Sydney Martin, who said, “There is no suspicion of foul play. This was a medical call.”

The Madison County Coroner, Tyler Berryhill arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. and confirmed that a death investigation was underway, but also stated that no foul play was suspected.

