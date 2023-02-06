OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD).

On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call regarding someone breaking into and stealing property from vehicles in an Owens Cross Roads neighborhood. Authorities say a description of the suspect’s vehicle was given to a dispatcher, and Wilson spotted a vehicle matching that description traveling north on US Highway 431 in the area of City Hall.

Officials said that Wilson began pursuing the suspect, and when he turned on his lights and siren the suspect didn’t stop. A pursuit was called in to dispatch, and the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) were called in to assist.

The chase reportedly went through Big Cove and over Monte Sano, through several streets south of Governors Drive, before it eventually ended at Huntsville High School.

OCRPD said the occupants of the vehicle got out and fled on foot. Officers with HPD and MCSO assisted Wilson in searching the area.

The department said that one suspect, 21-year-old Vincent Mallory Wilkerson, was found on the roof of a shed by an HPD drone and taken into custody.

An Owens Cross Roads Detective was called to the scene to collect evidence and interview the suspect. Upon investigating with assistance from HPD, he found that the car used in the chase was stolen.

Wilkerson was charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and second-degree theft of property. A hold has been placed on Wilkerson for violating his probation.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation, and more charges and arrests are possible.