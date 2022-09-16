HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s not just consumers feeling the impact of inflation — local business owners are feeling the pinch too.

The owner of G’s Country Kitchen in Huntsville says he’s working hard to avoid passing those extra costs on to customers with his restaurant that’s been in the same location off Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville for 26 years.

“In corporate America, they say if you’ve been in business for five years you’ve pretty much weathered the storm,” says G’s Country Kitchen Owner Maurice Russell.

Russell says through the years, they have weathered several different economical storms.

“We look at chain restaurants that closed during the pandemic. God saw enough in us to keep us here. With that being said, we value our customers a whole lot,” says Russell.

He credits their stability to the customers.

“Being we are one restaurant and not a chain, we put more emphasis on our customers on the things we do like with our food. We cook with a lot of love so it spreads,” says Russell.

That’s why even though the restaurant is seeing the impacts of inflation, Russell says they continue working hard to keep their loyal patrons from feeling that pain.

“We were used to spending forty dollars per box of catfish where it’s like 100 now. What we try to do is keep it to a minimum with our customers. It’s affecting everybody not only just us but everybody that’s in the business,” says Russell.

He says they are tackling every possibility to avoid passing on the extra costs to their customers.

“[We] try to shop around and find some of the distributors might have a better price, a cheaper price. That way we can absorb most of the hit from the inflation versus our customers,” Russell says. “Because you’ve got a lot of people that are on a fixed income that are not able to deal with it.”

Russell says one of the biggest rewards for him as an owner isn’t the profit margins, but seeing his loyal customers and the people that are constant supporters.