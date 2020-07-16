Huntsville restaurants ‘bans’ Ivey, others over state mask mandate

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A restaurant in Huntsville says they are banning multiple people from entering the building due to statewide face-covering ordinance going into effect.

Johnny Gryll’s II posted on Facebook that Gov. Kay Ivey, Madison County Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison COunty Commission Chair Dale Strong are all banned indefinitely.

The restaurant says they imposed the ban because of the above-mentioned people’s part in mandating Alabamians wear a face-covering at all times in hopes to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“These orders create unnecessary stress, liability, and physical, mental and financial burdens on the restaurant and its employees,” the post read.

As of 5 p.m., the post has been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook.

