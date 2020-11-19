Huntsville woman catches engagement on camera, now searching for couple

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An exciting moment caught on camera, but no recipients to accept the photos.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, a couple lives were changed forever in Huntsville with a vow to get married. A beautiful engagement was caught on camera at the Cecil Ashburn overlook.

Now, the woman who took the photos is looking for the couple.

These two people committed to be engaged at sunset and the moment was caught by Sarah Calvelage, who took her kids to the overlook for an outing.

“I happened to have my phone out snapping some pictures of the kids and the sunset and kind of panned to my side and there was a couple right there,” said Sarah. “And just so happened, as soon as I looked over, the man got down on one knee and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s proposing!’ So I had my camera in my hand, so I took a few photos of them with the expectation I’d be able to catch them on the way out.”

Unfortunately, they weren’t able to connect afterwards, and Sarah is on the hunt!

She wants the couple to be able to remember such a special moment with the photos she captured.

Sarah posted the story and photos on Facebook Tuesday night. Within 18 hours, the post had nearly 500 shares.

If you know this couple, be sure to reach out to us! We would love to unite this couple with these photos.