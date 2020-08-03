Huntsville woman’s remains found in Tennessee, police charge man with murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police said they have arrested a suspect after a Huntsville woman was found dead in Tennessee.

Investigators were searching for Charles “Shorty” Preston, 29, for questioning in the disappearance of Sharon Michelle Copeland, 49. Preston has been located, arrested, and charged with murder in connection with the investigation.

Originally reported as a missing person, Copeland was last seen June 30. In the initial report, HPD reported her last name as “Hardee.”

Investigators were led to a location in Tennessee where human remains were discovered. Initially thought to be Copeland, further investigation confirmed authorities had found Copeland’s remains.

Investigators said they are confident she died in Huntsville, but need additional information to determine the exact cause of death.