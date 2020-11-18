 

Huntsville’s Rodney Smith Jr. receives thousands of encouraging letters as he tries to stay in America

Alabama

by: Erin Dunbar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rodney Smith Jr, the owner of Raising Men Lawn Care Services, shared a post on Twitter of the thousands of letters he’s received in support of his foundation and his application for a green card.

Smith’s organization provides free lawn services to the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.

Rodney has been in the United States for 15 years on a student visa. And recently, his application for a green card was denied by the United States Citizenship and Immigration service.

In a post, Smith asked the public to send letters in favor of him and the Raising Men Lawn Care Service foundation. On Tuesday, Smith shared a photo of the letters submitted along with the evidence they have submitted to support his case.

Rodney says him and his lawyer have filed for the EB-2 National Interest Waiver to get his green card.

He said, “thank you to each and every one of you. Since mentioning my situation it has been nothing but love and support.”

