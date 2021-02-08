Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison

FILE – This file photo provided by the Shelby County Jail shows William Jeffrey West, husband of slain Alabama online model Kathleen Dawn West, who was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the death of his wife Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Shelby County Jail via AP, File)

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the death of his wife, who was an adult model who posted racy photos online.

Forty-seven-year-old William Jeffrey West will get credit for the three years he has spent in jail since his arrest in the death of 42-year-old Kathleen Dawn West.

Kat West was found dead in January 2018 in front of the couple’s suburban home in Calera.

Prosecutors contend West killed her with a blow to the head from a liquor bottle.

The defense argued she died in an accidental fall after a night of heavy drinking.