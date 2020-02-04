“I am not a politician, I am a politician’s worst nightmare,” says Tuberville while campaigning for Alabama Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – As the primary season heats up and the 2020 Legislative Session in Alabama resumes, self-described outsider Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville has hit the campaign trail to stump for votes.

The former Auburn head coach announced his campaign in April 2019, entering the race for the Republican primary in Alabama for U.S. Senate. Tuberville is contesting the seat currently held by Doug Jones, (D-Alabama), and is racing against Jones and several other Republican candidates.

Tuberville says his opponents should be afraid of him because he’s an outsider and he’s not doing it for the money.

“I am not a politician, I am a politician’s worst nightmare. I don’t need this job, I want it. They need a job. I don’t need a paycheck, I am going to give my money to the veterans of Alabama,” Tuberville said.

Alabama’s Republican primary field is full, with Tuberville’s party opponents including former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, State Representative Arnold Mooney (R-Shelby), incumbent U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Alabama), Stanley Adair, a businessman, and Ruth Page Nelson, a community activist.