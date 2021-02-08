 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

‘I feel so fortunate and blessed’: Thousands get vaccinated at Oxford site

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday was the first day of five that the Oxford Civic Center is operating as a vaccination site.

It’s expected that 5,000 shots of the Moderna vaccine will be administered this week and 1,000 will be administered each day. Vaccinations at the Oxford Civic Center are by appointment only and all appointments are filled.

Diane Davis is one of those that was vaccinated at the site on Monday. She found an appointment – her husband Mike had to look for an appointment elsewhere. Watch her first COVID-19 vaccination and hear about her experience above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

52° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 52° 50°

Tuesday

69° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 62% 69° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 55% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 69° 58°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 66% 61° 46°

Saturday

58° / 36°
Showers
Showers 41% 58° 36°

Sunday

48° / 28°
Few Showers
Few Showers 31% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
52°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
52°

52°

4 AM
Few Showers
31%
52°

52°

5 AM
Showers
47%
52°

51°

6 AM
Showers
53%
51°

51°

7 AM
Light Rain
62%
51°

52°

8 AM
Showers
55%
52°

53°

9 AM
Showers
46%
53°

55°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
61°

64°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
64°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
65°

67°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
64°

62°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
62°

60°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
59°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
57°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories