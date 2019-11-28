“I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard,” said Aniah Blanchard’s stepfather in heartfelt Instagram post

This Thanksgiving, while families gather, it’s important to remember that not everyone gets to come home.

Alabama authorities positively identified the remains of missing Auburn teen Aniah Blanchard in Macon County on Nov. 27, bringing the heart wrenching month of searching to a close.

Today, her step-father, UFC fighter Walt Harris posted a heartfelt message, thanking her for changing his life.

Aniah’s mother, Angela Harris, expressed how heartbroken she was for the loss and reminded parents and children to be aware of their surroundings and have a plan for staying safe.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this troubled time.