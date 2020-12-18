Illegal alcohol making operation busted at Rainsville Waste Water Treatment facility

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are investigating an illegal alcohol making operation that was discovered at the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant facility on Horton Road.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brad Gregg says they got an anonymous complaint about it on Thursday.











Chief Deputy Bragg said Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt was contacted to let them in and they found a large wine production operation.

Investigators say it appears city employees are making alcohol.

According to the Alabama Beverage Control Board, the sale of alcohol is only permitted in DeKalb County in the cities of Collinsville, Henagar, and Ft. Payne.

While conducting the search, agents and investigators located a large amount of illegal alcohol and a winery that appeared to be in operation for a long period of time. ALEA and SBI investigators were also on scene to assist with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing, and charges will be filed in the coming days.

“I want to thank the mayor for his cooperation and willingness to allow law enforcement to do our job and shut something like this down,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state. A big thanks to the public and their tips against ALL illegal activities. Once again, it doesn’t matter who you are, no one is above the law. We won’t tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer’s expense.