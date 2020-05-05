Illinois man who made crosses for March 3rd tornado victims passes away

AURORA, Ill. (AP/ WRBL) — An Illinois man man who spent years making crosses and bringing them to the sites of mass shootings and other disasters around the United States died Monday.

The death of Greg Zanis, announced by his daughter, Susie Zanis, and confirmed by the mayor of the community where Zanis lived, was expected after a recent announcement that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and did not have long to live.

Lee County, Alabama was one of the many community touched by the kindness of Greg Zanis.

Zanis made the trip to the storm ravaged county following the deadly tornado that ripped through on March 3, 2019, claiming 23 lives.

Zanis spent 36 hours making his crosses, plus a duplicate cross for each grieving family, before driving all the way to Lee County from his Illinois home to deliver them personally.

Just this past Friday, the 69-year-old Zanis greeted supporters who drove by his Aurora home as part of a drive-by procession and living visitation that was organized by his daughter.

On Aurora’s Facebook page, Mayor Richard Irvin paid tribute to Zanis. “Greg Zanis was a giant among men. He was a man of action who simply wanted to honor the lives of others.”

Zanis established Crosses for Losses as a tribute to his father-in-law, who was fatally shot in 1996.

“It really helped me with my grieving process,” he told The Associated Press in 1999.

Since then, he set up crosses throughout the United States, including near the mass shootings at Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland and at the site of the Las Vegas music festival shooting and the Orlando nightclub shooting.

In December, after making and delivering 27,000 crosses over more than two decades, he announced he was retiring.

“I had a breaking point in El Paso,” he said, referring to the mass shooting outside of a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. “I hadn’t slept for two days, it was 106 degrees and I collapsed from the pressure when I heard there were two more victims of the mass shooting.’