HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.
According to HPD, Charisma Turner, 18, was last seen on Monday, June 12 at about 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Pike in Huntsville. She was reportedly driving a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with no tag.
HPD said they believe Turner may be in danger.
Anyone with info on her whereabouts is encouraged to call HPD Investigator Jay Johnson at 256-924-1778.