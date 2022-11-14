DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade.

Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest.

One of two shooting victims is in the hospital.

Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable condition.

The other victim died from his injuries.

Chaos as shots rang out toward the end of the Peanut Festival Parade near downtown Dothan.

Crowds had gathered to watch the parade, many of them near the shooting running in one direction away from the gunfire.

“The shots that I heard were to the left side of Southern Traders right there at the corner of Main and Montana,” shooting witness John Byrd said. “The next shots were actually on Montana.”

During the parade, police say a group of people got into a fight at the intersection of West Main St. and Montana St.

At least one person pulled out a gun and fired into the group, hitting two men.

The shooting killed Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, a 22-year-old from Dothan.

He was shot once in the upper torso and taken to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim was shot twice in the upper torso and taken to Southeast Health where he underwent surgery.

A couple of hours after the shooting police asked the public to be on the lookout for two men wanted for questioning, Mekhi Nasir Lawton and Mark Quinten Small Jr., both 18-year-old Dothan residents.

Dothan police tell WDHN it is too early to rule out gang activity.

Police are investigating all possible reasons for the shootings.

“He was pretty visible, but he fired off several rounds and he hit a couple of people,” Byrd said.

One witness tells WDHN News people were standing on parade floats when shots rang out and could be seen running off the float jumping into the bed of the pickup hauling them and lying down for cover.

Another witness says it all happened in a matter of moments.

“Within just a few seconds of that a fight was kind of noticed by a lot of people and they were talking about it,” Byrd said. “Within just a few seconds of that gunshots started going off and people started dispersing.”

Thousands had gathered for the annual Peanut Festival Parade, a tradition that draws viewers from near and far.

This year’s parade marred by deadly gunfire.