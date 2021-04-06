Increased vaccinations, reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations at Medical Center Barbour



BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– Frontline healthcare workers at Medical Center Barbour have seen firsthand how increased vaccinations impact COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.

When they initially began their vaccine rollout in January, they were seeing the maximum number of COVID patients in-house.

“At one time we had 15 patients on the same floor that had COVID,” RN Assistant Chief Nursing Officer Katie Hopper said. “Right now we don’t have any in house. We did see one patient in the ER yesterday but thankfully we have started to see that drastically decline.”

This decline has been a welcome relief to healthcare workers who have been on the front lines since the beginning of this pandemic.

“You know it’s mentally and physically tiring for our staff day in and day out to see people suffering from COVID and so I do definitely feel like it’s a relief,” CNO Missy Thomas said.

Medical Center Barbour has steadily increased their vaccine appointments over the last three months.

They began in January with 40 vaccines per day and now they have improved upon that number to over 100 per day. Even as vaccine eligibility expanded on Monday to Alabamians 16 and older, their clinic has not been overwhelmed.