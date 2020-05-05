Increasing spending for public health, Medicaid included in Alabama Senate’s budget plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama senators voted 31-0 on a new budget plan that will give more funds to help out health organizations under stress by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FY21 General Fund, which details state spending outside of education, provides another $35 million for the Alabama Department of Public Health and another $94 million for the state’s Medicaid Agency.

Aside from the state’s health agencies, the budget increases the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s budget by $3 million for 25 new state troopers. Funds for the Alabama Department of Corrections and Alabama Department of Mental Health will increase by $23 million and $25 million, respectively.

“This year we pumped up the agencies and departments in need since they are under siege,”said Senator Greg Albritton (R-Atmore), Chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee. “We also wanted to make sure they had enough resources to properly respond to the issue at hand. We put a priority on public safety, with the increase for additional troopers on the road and conditional appropriations for the Department of Corrections.”

Albritton said that since none of the money was taken from the federal government, more money is expected to be available to the state’s general fund because of the viral outbreak.

The Senate also passed the Rolling Reserve for the general fund. Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said the Senate is still committed to austerity when it comes to spending.

“I want to thank Senator Albritton for his hard work — as this budget illustrates, Republicans in the State Legislature remain committed to fiscal discipline,” said Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed, R-Jasper. “Since 2011, we have cut the state government workforce by 14%, saving taxpayers millions of dollars.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, R-Anniston, said that while the budget is not what they expected when lawmakers first came together for the legislative session, it still gives a foundation for agencies can start planning budgets for next year.

“If we determine that changes to this budget need to be made we can still do so next session without additional expense to the taxpayers in a special session,” Marsh said.

The budget now heads to the Alabama House of Representatives’ House Ways and Means General Fund.