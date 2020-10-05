Infant Death Investigation Underway in Jackson County

Alabama

by: Erin Dunbar

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – An infant death investigation is underway in Jackson County after a newborn’s body was possibly discarded, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 4, Deputies say they responded to a call in Woodville where a birth happened at a home and then they say the newborn’s body was discarded.

On Monday, deputies say they obtained a search warrant and located the deceased newborn at the home. They say the gestational age of the infant is unknown.

The remains of the infant will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, according to the report.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

