MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a car in downtown Mobile last week, according to officials with the department.

Officials did not say how old the child was, only that the child was an infant. Police said the infant was found dead in a car on the 1000 block of Dauphin Street, near Old Shell Road. Officials said they are not releasing any more information until the autopsy is performed.

Police said there are no charges at this time. Should charges be filed, police said they will release more information.