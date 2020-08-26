Inmate at Lee County Detention Center dies while hospitalized for COVID-19

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An inmate at the Lee County Detention Center has died from COVID-19, officials say. The 35-year-old man was detained for probation violation.

Officials say that the inmate began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Aug. 6 and was admitted to the East Alabama Medical Center on Aug. 7, where he had been undergoing treatment for the virus. He was one of three inmates who have required hospitalization due to symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Lee County Detention Center enacted “extensive measures” in March to combat the threat of COVID-19 at the facility. Of the inmates who required hospitalization, one is in s table condition and one has recovered and returned to the detention center.

The inmate who died while being treated for COVID-19 will not be identified yet, pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

94° / 76°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 94° 76°

Thursday

94° / 75°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 94° 75°

Friday

90° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 90° 75°

Saturday

89° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 89° 75°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 90° 73°

Monday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 89° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

87°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

82°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories