Inmate convicted of Lauderdale County rape escapes from south Alabama prison

Alabama

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr. escaped from an Escambia County prison Wednesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

ATMORE, Ala. – A man convicted of rape in Lauderdale County has escaped from a south Alabama prison.

Jesse Lee Tidwell, Jr., 46, escaped from the Fountain Correctional Facility around 2:38 p.m. Wednesday.

He is 5′ 11″ tall, weighs 210 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown khaki uniform.

Tidwell was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2014 for second-degree rape.

Anyone with information on his location should call their local law enforcement agency or the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss