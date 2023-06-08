BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer died two days after experiencing “medical complications” in his cell, officials report.

Joseph Ryan Byram, 39, died at UAB Hospital Wednesday, two days after being taken from the jail due to medical issues, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The specific “medical complications” were not given in the coroner’s report.

The coroner’s office reports that no foul play or trauma were found to be contributing factors in his death, although lab reports are pending.

Byram had been booked in the jail since Dec. 21 on second-degree assault and drug charges.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding Byram’s death.