BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a six year sentence was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility on November 30.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Tycia Leon Marshall was found unresponsive inside a prison dorm around 9:00 a.m. Marshall was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy later today to determine the manner and cause of death.

Marshall was serving a six year sentence after being convicted of breaking and entering into a vehicle in Houston County.