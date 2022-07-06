BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer was found dead inside his cell on June 2.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Kenneth Bernard James Jr., was found lying unresponsive on the floor of his cell by his cellmate.

James was serving a life sentence at Donaldson for a 2010 murder conviction out of Jefferson County.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, according to JCCMEO. An autopsy performed on June 3, however, found no evidence of trauma or foul play.

No other information has been released at this time as an investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections is underway.