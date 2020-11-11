 

Inmate killed in assault at Bullock prison

Alabama

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama prison inmate has died after what authorities described as an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Dwight Campbell, a 48-year-old inmate at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs, died Monday from injuries sustained during the assault.

The prison system said his death is under investigation and did not release additional details.

Prison system statistics show at least 16 inmates were killed by other prisoners in Alabama prisons from Oct. 1, 2019 through the end of August.

The number does not include deaths still under investigation.

