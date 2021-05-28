 

Inmate loses bid to overturn life without parole sentence

Alabama

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate once condemned to die for a murder committed when he was 17 has lost a bid to overturn his current sentence of life without parole.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday turned away the appeal of 40-year-old Gregory Wynn. He was convicted of capital murder in the slaying of 33-year-old Denise Bliss in 1998.

She was fatally beaten and left inside a freezer while working as manager at a Hardee’s restaurant in Anniston.

A court initially sentenced Wynn to death.

A judge sentenced Wynn to life without parole last year in compliance with a Supreme Court decision about juvenile offenders.

