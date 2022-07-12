BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate being held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer is dead after being found unresponsive Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Calvin Darrell Turner, 57, was transported to Princeton Baptist Medical Center after his cellmate witnessed him become unresponsive around 9 a.m. He was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m.

The man was serving a life sentence for a 1988 murder conviction out of Etowah County.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

Four inmates died last week at the facility. All of these incidents are being investigated by ADOC.