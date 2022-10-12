JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder and robbery was found dead at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility Sunday.

Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area, According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said there are no signs of foul play in his death.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Mitchell was serving a life sentence in Donaldson after being convicted of murder in Madison County in 1986.

Circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation at this time.