Issues that the Alabama 2020 Legislative Session will focus on include the census, prison reform, healthcare, and education

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey offered a preview of the upcoming Alabama Legislative session. Some issues expected to be on the docket that Governor Ivey mentioned are prison system concerns, healthcare, education reform, and the 2020 Census.

A topic that will likely be discussed in the session is another lottery bill for Alabama proposed by Rep. Steve Clouse, intended to help fund educational programs.

These legislative topics are set to be the subjects making up Ivey’s State of the State address, coming on Feb. 4. Governor Ivey will address a joint session of the State Legislature.

“The upcoming census, our prison concerns, healthcare, mental healthcare and education reform,” are all topics that Ivey says she will address.

State lawmakers are also targeting specific concerns that they feel need to be addressed.

Senator Del Marsh (R-Anniston) believes prison reform and rehabilitation is a primary issue for the state.

“I think where we have done a disservice is not promoting and pushing vocational training in prisons,” Marsh said.

Marsh said these training programs could help people get out of prison and stay out.

Democratic leadership in Alabama has marked healthcare as a large concern for the upcoming legislative session, pushing for a Medicaid expansion.

“If we are going to have a robust workforce, we have to have a healthy workforce also,” said Sen. Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro).

Lawmakers say that 43 percent of people living in Alabama counties don’t have access to a primary care physician.

During Ivey’s address on Feb. 4, these issues will be presented and discussed, and plans to address these issues may be presented.