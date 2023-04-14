GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Upside down, twisted and smashed. A camper was tossed by win in Gulf State Park Thursday morning.

“It was just terrifying,” said camper Charlie Raymond. “It was just awful.” As the wind started building early Thursday morning at the campground at Gulf State Park, he couldn’t sleep.

“It was blowing hard and our camper was rolling and bouncing and all kinds of squeaks and noises,” said Raymond.

That’s when he heard it.

“This loud crash and I opened the window and looked out and I see that camper just blowing across the road and then it slammed up against another camper on the other side of the road upside down,” Raymond recalls.

Kayla James heard it too.

“I wasn’t sure what had happened,” said James. “It never even crossed my mind that something like that.”

She and her family are camping just one site up on Live Oak Road.

“It was upside downwards and busted all up,” said James. “The camper it had hit, the windows was busted out and stuff.”

GSFD says one was critically injured, and another was hospitalized after straight-line winds rolled one camper into another.

The same wind that has churned up the gulf for the last three days sent tree limbs tumbling, snapping power lines, all that minor damage compared to what happened at the campground.

As crews repaired the campsites, a grill, bicycles and picnic table weighing almost a hundred pounds were fished from the marsh and Raymond knows as bad it as it was, it could have been worse.

“Thank God that camper was there because the way that thing was rolling it would have been out in the middle of the marsh,” said Raymond. “There was nothing to stop it.”

Firefighters from Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue responded to the 911 call and told News 5 the man was thrown from the camper and trapped underneath it when they arrived. At the last report, he was listed in critical condition. The couple is from Canada and their names have not been released.