 

 

Ivey encourages mask wearing after mandate expires April 9

Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this week urged people to wear masks in public after the statewide mask mandate expires next month.

Ivey on Monday said even though the mask mandate is expiring, masks remain one of the most important tools for fighting COVID-19.

On Monday, her office released designs for signs for businesses to use to request patrons to wear masks. Alabama this week expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The expansion, which started Monday, will add more than 2 million people to the groups who can get a COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama, roughly doubling the number of people now eligible.

