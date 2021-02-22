 

 

Ivey honors frontline workers on Alabama’s first ‘SuperMarket Employee Day’

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey joined with the Alabama Grocers Association to honor frontline workers in the state’s first “SuperMarket Employee Day.”

The Alabama Grocers Association joined supermarkets and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the first Supermarket Employee Day. The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) has proclaimed this new holiday to recognize employees at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives. 

The food retail industry in Alabama provides over 70,000 jobs and has a total economic impact on the state’s economy of over $12 billion, according to the AGA.

This day will honor the millions of supermarket employees who show up to work daily to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive. Despite the many challenges from COVID-19, the grocery community has stayed open and continues to adapt to serve communities every day.

The event is set to take place at the Alabama state capitol steps at 11 a.m. and Gov. Ivey is expected to speak.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

68° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 38°

Tuesday

70° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 39°

Wednesday

74° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 46°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 72° 52°

Friday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 60% 68° 55°

Saturday

76° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 61°

Sunday

77° / 64°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 77° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
66°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

63°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

60°

7 PM
Clear
1%
60°

56°

8 PM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

9 PM
Clear
1%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
1%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
2%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
2%
47°

44°

2 AM
Clear
3%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
3%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
4%
40°

39°

7 AM
Clear
4%
39°

41°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
41°

46°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories