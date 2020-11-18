 

 

Ivey: I will not shut down Alabama businesses

Alabama

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Kay Ivey (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Gov. Kay Ivey has announced her intentions regarding keeping Alabama.

“I will not shut down businesses; the business community certainly has my support,” Ivey wrote on Twitter. “As I’ve said many times, you cannot have a life without a livelihood.”

Ivey has gradually lessened restrictions since the first Stay at Home order she issued for April. Most recently, her Safer at Home order removed capacity limits for businesses so long as social distancing and mask guidelines are followed.

Her statement in response to the Business Council of Alabama was supported by Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, who also agreed with keeping Alabama open.

Ivey recently gave a second round of funds for small businesses. You can read more about that here.

