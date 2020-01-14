Ivey remains noncommittal on refugee settlements in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey has yet to decide whether Alabama will accept the resettlement of new refugees, as a key deadline approaches next week.
Alabama is one of a handful of states that hasn’t announced a decision after President Donald Trump said agencies must get written permission from state and local officials when they want to resettle refugees beyond June 2020.
The Trump administration gave governors a Jan. 21 deadline to decide.
Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said Monday the governor’s office is still undecided.
She says it’s considering Trump’s decision and consulting with the State Department and other entities.