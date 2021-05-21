Ivey signs bill allowing restaurants with outdoor dining to permit dogs

Clay Colehouse of Crownsville, Md., second from left, gives the dog Marty a treat as he and his friends, from left, Erin Carroll of Severna Park, Md., Jessica Goblin of Severna Park, Md., Travis Victorio of Millersville, Md., and Mary Fitzell of Millersville, Md., have lunch during a visit to Annapolis, Monday, March 16, 2020. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters across the state in response to coronavirus beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Drive-thru, carryout and delivery service will still be allowed. The friends gathered for lunch because they are home from college. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – If you’ve been aching to bring your dog on your next outdoor dining adventure, you’re in luck.

On Thursday, Governor Kay Ivey signed HB235 into law, allowing restaurants to establish a pet-friendly patio for diners who want to bring their dogs with them to dinner.

The bill passed 88-8 in the Alabama House of Representatives, and was unanimous in the Senate.

According our news partners at AL.com, the bill becoming law will reverse years of anti-dog rules that allowed local health departments to stop dining with dogs outside; however, restaurants who hope to allow dog owners on-site will need to meet several conditions.

Restaurants are required to create or designate an outdoor entrance so dogs can enter without going inside the restaurant and display a sign that identifies the specific area where dogs are welcome. The area must be at least 12 feet from any bar or area where beverages are prepped. Restaurant employees are also prohibited from having direct engagement with the dog.

Additionally, dogs are required to be leashed and never be on chairs or other fixtures in the outdoor area.