Ivey signs order against federal vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order on Oct. 25, 2021, addressing what the governor calls an “illegal overreach” of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The federal mandate was signed by President Joe Biden on Sept. 9, 2021.

The federal mandate requires all employers with more than 100 workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test for the virus weekly. Workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” President Biden said.

Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

Ivey released the following statement on Oct 25, 2021: