 

Ivey: ‘We are a natural fit for the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement following the Inspector General’s decision to name the Redstone Region a preferred location for Space Command headquarters.

“Alabama welcomes the Inspector General’s review of the decision to name the Redstone Region the preferred location for the permanent headquarters for Space Command, a decision made after a thorough review, and a selection process was conducted. Our state was chosen based on merit, and an independent review of a decision of this magnitude will confirm this. We remain confident that just as the Air Force discovered, Huntsville’s Redstone Region will provide our warfighters with the greatest space capability at the best value to the taxpayers.

“Alabama has played an integral role throughout the history of our nation’s defense and civil space programs. Deep Space Exploration is part of our DNA in Alabama, from building the rockets to first take man to the moon, to producing the Atlas V rocket that took the Perseverance Rover to Mars just last week! Alabama is winning on every page when it comes to furthering our nation’s space exploration and defense and we are a natural fit for the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command.”

Gov. Ivey

This update comes after Huntsville was named among other cities as a possible location for its headquarters. Redstone Arsenal was chosen out of 60 sites across the U.S. as the best location for the space command headquarters.

