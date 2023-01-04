BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer is seeking help from the public in locating the family members of four people who recently died in Birmingham.

Anyone with information regarding the family members of the four people listed below is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Charles Kennedy Bolden

Charles Kennedy Bolden (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

On December 15, Charles Bolden, 57, was found dead on the sidewalk near the Church of the Reconciler in the 100 block of 14th Street North. In 2021, Bolden had listed an address in the 4300 block of Jackson Street.

James Ellis Motes, Jr.

James Ellis Motes, Jr. (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

James Motes Jr., 46, was found dead inside an abandoned house on December 20 around 3:40 a.m. In 2008, he listed an address in the city of Courtland in Lawrence County.

Timothy Marvid Jordan

Timothy Marvid Jordan (Jefferson County Coroner’s Office)

44-year-old Timothy Jordan was found dead on a sidewalk in front of a bus stop on December 24 around 1:27 a.m. He listed an address in the 7900 block of 1st Avenue South. He possibly has ties to Cullman.

Robert Leon Goad, 61, was found dead inside his home by a neighbor who was performing a welfare check. He died from natural causes and is possibly a veteran. There is currently no available photograph of him.