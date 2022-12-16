BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the family of an inmate who died Wednesday at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

Jackie Curtis Haynes, 69, was found unresponsive in the prison’s infirmary around 3:43 a.m. He had reportedly been in the infirmary receiving treatment for chronic health conditions, the coroner’s office reports. Haynes’ death is believed to be of natural causes.

Haynes had been serving a life sentence for a 1975 rape conviction out of Calhoun County.

According to the coroner, all attempts to locate his family have failed. Haynes was married when first incarcerated and may have a stepfather living in the Anniston area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haynes’ family is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.