JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is requesting help from the public in locating the family of three people who recently died.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of family members can contact the coroner’s office at 205-930-3603.

Bobby Lee Cook

On November 28, 62-year-old Bobby Lee Cook, of Birmingham, was found unresponsive by motel staff performing a welfare check at his room. Cook was staying at a motel on the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham. Pending additional lab tests, the coroner stated there is no evidence of foul play in Cook’s death.

According to the coroner’s office, Cook’s mother, Bertha Williams, once lived in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

Wille James McCurdy

Wille James McCurdy, 81, died of natural causes while an inpatient at UAB Hospital on December 2.

The coroner’s office stated all attempts to locate family of McCurdy has failed and very little is known about him.

William Loyce Watts

On November 25, 81-year-old William Loyce Watts died of natural causes while an inpatient at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham. Watts’ address was on the 2000 block of 4th Avenue North in Clanton.

Watts once lived in Maplesville, Alabama and in the Robinwood Community near Birmingham. The coroner’s office said he may have a brother named James Watts.