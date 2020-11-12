 

Jefferson County health officer discusses COVID-19 after 33 deaths reported

Alabama

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson joined the CBS 42 News to discuss the ever increasing cases of COVID-19 across the state as well as in Jefferson County.

While 33 deaths were reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Wilson said the deaths could be coming from as far back as July due to the deaths not being identified as being related to the virus.

Dr. Wilson did say the state is “not in a good place” and said it could get much worse.

You can watch the full interview in the player above. To stay up to date on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.

