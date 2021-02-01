Jefferson County inmate transported to hospital after ‘altercation’, investigation underway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County inmate has been taken to a local hospital after an “altercation” at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), inmate Robert Earl Council is receiving treatment for injuries he sustained in the incident at the prison.

ADOC has released the following statement:

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is actively investigating an apparent altercation involving inmate Robert Earl Council that occurred at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama. The ADOC can confirm that inmate Council was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the incident. Due to our ongoing investigation, we cannot provide additional details at this time. More information will be available at a later date. The Alabama Department of Corrections

Council’s family said he had to be airlifted to UAB for treatment. They say he has since been transferred to Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery.

Council is serving life without parole for a 1995 capitol murder conviction.

In video posted from inside the Donaldson Correctional facility, a trail of blood is shown. The man holding the camera said, “They jumped on Robert Earl. You see this. They drug him out of here.”

Viewer discretion advised. Tonight at 10, I talk to the family of inmate Robert Earl Council, who was airlifted to the hospital after an altercation early Saturday morning. @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/PmqcYADXm0 — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) February 1, 2021

The man taking video said mace was used, and other people can be heard coughing off camera.

Council spoke with CBS 42. They said they haven’t been able to get information or updates from the prison on Robert Earl Council’s condition.

“You just get sick every time you see it,” said Brian Council, Robert’s brother.

“I still don’t know how he’s doing,” said Robert’s mother, Earnestine Council. “Whether his head is busted open. I don’t know if he’s in a bad condition because they won’t give us no kind of information.”

“We’ve got to make a change here,” said Irene Brooks, sister of Robert. “We’ve got to. These inmates are treated like animals.”

The Council family has been working with an attorney and plan to hold the prison accountable for what happened to their son. They said right now, their focus is on finding out if he’s ok first.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.