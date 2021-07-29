Jessica Ventiere officially appointed to position of Lee County District Attorney

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Acting District Attorney Jessica Ventiere has been appointed to the position of Lee County District Attorney. The Office of Governor Kay Ivey made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a news release.

Ventiere has been serving as District Attorney Pro Temp for Lee County since former District Attorney Brandon Hughes was indicted on ethics charges in 2020.

As WRBL News 3 reported, on November 6, 2020, Hughes was indicted by a Lee County special grand jury, which charged him with violating the state ethics act, conspiracy to commit first-degree theft, and first-degree perjury.

In June 2021, Hughes pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the State Ethics Act and first-degree perjury. He was sentenced to serve 10 months in prison.

