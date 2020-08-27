Jesus 2020: Alabama women create different sign for election to counter-balance negativity

by: Reshad Hudson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — You’re probably used to seeing political signs around town this time of year, but now there are some different signs that people are putting up in their yards.

The signs read “Jesus 2020” on them and a campaign was started by two women at Sampey Memorial Baptist Church in Ramer, Ala.

“We were just thinking there’s so much turmoil in our country and so much unrest. I just said, ‘you know, what is it we can do to help make a difference,'” said Martha Sikes, one of the women in charge of the campaign. 

Despite the general election only being a few months away, Sikes says these signs are not intended to be political.

“This is not a political campaign at all,” she said.

With a bold message like this, you’d expect some opposition. But Sikes says that’s not the case here.

“We’ve had every denomination you can think of to come get signs from our church,” she said.

Warren Adams with Wells Printing says they were happy to partner up to make the signs. The company is used to printing commercial signs, but these signs were a first.

“It started out as just a few hundred signs being picked up by the church,” Adams said.

We got to go inside to see how the signs are made, cut and in some cases shipped out.

“This by far has been the, I guess, the fastest-growing job that we’ve ever had in my 30 years here at Wells,” Adams said.

Sikes says people from all over the country have reached out to them about getting a sign. So far nearly 10,000 signs have been distributed.

If you’re interested in getting a Jesus 2020 yard sign, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

